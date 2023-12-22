New Road from Jeppinamogaru on NH-66 to Jeppu-Morgans Gate Could be Ready by March ’24

The New Road from Jeppinamogaru on National Highway-66 to Jeppu-Morgans Gate in the City Could be Ready by March 2024

Mangaluru: The work on the development of a road on the banks of the Netravati River, from Jappinamogaru on National Highway-66 to Jeppu-Morgansgate has achieved 90% , and if weather and other conditions permit, the completion of the road could end by March 2024. said mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur. The said road by the side of the river is being expedited through Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL), and only the stormwater drain development work is pending on the stretch.

Taking a tour and inspection of the present work, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur briefing the media persons said ” Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath have directed the authorities to complete the work at the earliest. On another road from the national highway at Jeppinamogaru to the city via Morgan Gate, where a twin road under bridge (RUB) is being constructed across the railway lines. They have already deposited Rs 30 crore to

the railways through the MSCL, and MP Kateel has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh for the project. work” .

Collapse of a concrete slab of a precast box being built for the RuB on Monday could also delay in the completion of the work

On the accident in which two labourers were injured after a concrete slab of a precast box being constructed for the RUB collapsed on Monday, the mayor said that there was no role of MSCL as the work is being taken up directly by the Railways. “The tender process and the work on RUB are being taken up directly through the Railways. I will communicate with the officials of the Railways to expedite the work,” added the Mayor.

