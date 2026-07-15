New Zealand Kannada Koota Showcases Karnataka’s Cultural Heritage on the Global Stage

Auckland, New Zealand: The New Zealand Kannada Koota (NZKK) proudly showcased Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage during a grand Indian community event held at Auckland’s Spark Arena as part of the historic visit of the Prime Minister of India to New Zealand.

Attended by more than 10,000 members of the Indian diaspora, the event featured cultural performances representing India’s diverse traditions. Among the highlights was a captivating four-minute presentation by the New Zealand Kannada Koota, which beautifully portrayed Karnataka’s timeless contributions to Indian culture, mythology, and spirituality.

Titled “Kishkindha to Ayodhya: From Rama to Ram Lalla,” the production traced the journey from the Ramayana’s Kishkindha, believed to be located in present-day Hampi, to the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The presentation opened with the vibrant and iconic Yakshagana, bringing to life scenes from the Ramayana and depicting Lord Rama’s alliance with Sugreeva. The narrative then transitioned into dramatic stage sequences illustrating the epic journey, followed by colourful performances of Karnataka’s rich folk traditions, including Veeragase, Jogati Nritya, Kamsale, and the spirited Kodava dance. The performance culminated with the energetic and spectacular Chende Suttu, leaving the audience enthralled.

The grand finale paid tribute to renowned Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who sculpted the Ram Lalla idol installed at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, highlighting Karnataka’s enduring contribution to India’s spiritual and cultural legacy.

Established in 1994, the New Zealand Kannada Koota (NZKK) is a non-profit community organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting the Kannada language, culture, and traditions among Kannadigas living in New Zealand. Over the past three decades, the organisation has grown into a vibrant community of around 150 active Kannada families participating in its various activities.

Under the leadership of its President, Suhas Shanbhogue, a native of Kulai, Mangaluru, NZKK continues to organise Kannada Rajyotsava, Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Independence Day celebrations, and several cultural and literary programmes throughout the year. The organisation plays a vital role in connecting younger generations of Kannadigas with the language, traditions, and heritage of Karnataka while contributing to New Zealand’s multicultural society.

The performance at Spark Arena was widely appreciated by the audience and stood out as a proud representation of Karnataka on the international stage. Through its artistic presentation, the New Zealand Kannada Koota reaffirmed its commitment to preserving Kannada identity abroad while showcasing Karnataka’s rich cultural, artistic, and spiritual heritage to a global audience.