No Final Decision Yet on Agumbe Tunnel Project: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Udupi: Karnataka Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi has clarified that the state government has not yet taken a final decision on the proposed Agumbe Tunnel Project or the widening of the Agumbe Ghat road.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the Agumbe Ghat road on Wednesday, the Minister said the proposal to develop a double-lane road through the ghat faces several challenges, including obtaining clearances from the Forest and Wildlife Departments. He stated that a final decision would be made after discussions with the concerned departments.

Jarkiholi said meetings will be held with officials from Hebri and Karkala taluks, after which a decision will be made in Bengaluru. He added that his visit assessed the feasibility of widening the Agumbe Ghat road.

Responding to a question on the Central Government inviting tenders for the Agumbe Tunnel Project, the Minister said that although tenders had been floated, no bids had been received so far. He also pointed out that several aspects of the project, including the Detailed Project Report (DPR), are yet to be finalised.

The Minister said issues related to Sakleshpur Ghat had been resolved over the past three years, while the tender process for repair works on Charmadi Ghat has already been completed.

Replying to a question on Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s visit to New Delhi, Jarkiholi said he had no information about the visit and that it could be related either to the Chief Minister’s personal engagements or Cabinet matters.

On being asked about the appointment of a minister from Belagavi district, he said the district has several senior legislators and that the party high command would decide who should be inducted into the Cabinet. He added that he would welcome whoever is chosen by the party leadership.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism of the Chief Minister writing to the Central Government seeking assistance in view of the prevailing drought situation, Jarkiholi said there was no reason for the BJP to oppose the move. He stressed that Central assistance is essential for effective drought management and assured that the State Government would take all necessary relief measures as part of its responsibility.

He further said that if the rainfall deficit continues, a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister will be convened to decide on further measures.