Newborn and aunt killed in road accident in Hazaribagh, villagers block highway in protest

Hazaribagh: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of a 12-hour-old newborn and his aunt, Poonam Devi, on Wednesday morning along the Ranchi-Patna National Highway near Sirsi village in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand.

The child’s father, Anil Mahato, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the baby was born on Tuesday, but his mother’s health was deteriorating. On Wednesday, Anil was taking the newborn to Hazaribagh for a medical check-up, accompanied by his wife’s sister, Poonam Devi. While riding a bike towards the town, they were hit by a speeding heavy vehicle. The infant and Poonam died on the spot, while Anil was critically injured.

The tragic deaths sparked anger among villagers, who gathered in large numbers and placed the bodies on the highway, blocking traffic.

A massive jam stretched for several kilometres on the busy Ranchi-Patna NH as vehicles remained stranded for nearly three hours.

Officials, including Ichak Circle Officer Ramji Prasad Gupta and Thana In charge Rajdeep, rushed to the spot with additional police forces to pacify the crowd. The villagers demanded strict action against the driver responsible and adequate compensation for the bereaved family.

After assurances from the administration, the blockade was lifted and traffic was gradually restored. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination at Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College Hospital.

Local residents alleged that the area near the Nagwan Toll Plaza has become an accident-prone zone, with frequent accidents due to haphazard parking of vehicles at intersections and a lack of effective traffic management.

They accused the administration of negligence and demanded immediate steps to improve road safety.

The grieving family remains inconsolable, while police said efforts are on to trace and arrest the errant driver.