Newly Appointed Health Minister U.T. Khader Seeks Blessings from Bishop of Mangalore

Mangaluru: In a gesture of goodwill and seeking divine guidance for his new tenure, the newly appointed Cabinet Minister for Health and Family Welfare of the Government of Karnataka, Mr. U.T. Khader, visited the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, at the Bishop’s House in Rosario, Mangaluru, on Sunday.

The visit comes shortly after Mr. Khader’s induction into the state cabinet under the new government. Having previously served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Mr. Khader’s return to the Health and Family Welfare portfolio has been widely welcomed in the coastal region.

A Warm Reception

Upon his arrival in the afternoon, Mr. Khader was warmly received by the Bishop. In a traditional mark of respect and honor, the Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha felicitated the Minister with a shawl and a bouquet.

In a reciprocal gesture, Mr. Khader honored the Bishop, expressing his deep gratitude for the Church’s continued prayers, encouragement, and guidance throughout his long political career.

Prayer for Success

Following the exchange of pleasantries, the Bishop led a special prayer for Mr. Khader, invoking divine blessings for his success, wisdom, and strength as he takes on the responsibilities of the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The Bishop also prayed for the Minister’s efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and serve the people of Karnataka with compassion.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by several prominent members of the clergy and the local community, including Rev. Fr. Rupesh Madtha, PRO of the Mangalore Diocese; Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Parish Priest of Rosario Cathedral; Rev. Fr. Ivan D’Souza; Rev. Fr. Valerian Fernandes; Rev. Fr. Pradeep Rodrigues; Sr Maria Naveena AC, Provincial Superior of Mangalore Province, Sisters from the St. Ann’s Convent, Local Community Leaders, including Mr. Denis D’Silva, Mr. Alwyn D’Souza (Panir), Mr. Stany Bantwal, as well as the Vice President, Secretary, and members of the Parish Pastoral Council (PPC) of Rosario Cathedral Church.

The meeting highlighted the strong bond between the Minister and the local religious leadership, emphasizing a spirit of cooperation as he begins his new chapter in public service.