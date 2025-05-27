Newly Ordained Ajmer Diocese Bishop Celebrates Thanksgiving Mass at Native Parish in Basrur

Kundapur: The Reverend John Carvalho, newly appointed Bishop of the Ajmer Diocese in Rajasthan, celebrated a Thanksgiving Mass at his native parish, St. Philip Neri Religious Center in Basrur, Kundapur Taluk, on Monday. The ceremony was a significant event for the local community, drawing religious leaders and devotees despite inclement weather.

The Thanksgiving Mass was attended by a number of distinguished figures, including the Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, the Reverend Gerald Isaac Lobo; the Bishop of the Bellary Diocese, the Reverend Henry D’Souza; the retired Bishop of the Jaipur Diocese, the Reverend Oswald J. Lewis; and the Bishop of the Karwar Diocese, the Reverend Domingo Dias. Numerous religious leaders, nuns, and hundreds of devoted parishioners were also present, uniting in gratitude.

Following the Mass, a fellowship program was held in honor of the Reverend Dr. John Carvalho. The event was organized on behalf of the Basrur St. Philip Neri Church and the teaching staff of Nivedita School, where Bishop Carvalho completed his secondary education.

During the fellowship, the Reverend Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, extended his congratulations to Bishop Carvalho. He emphasized that the role of a religious leader is not without its burdens, representing a profound responsibility entrusted by God. Drawing a parallel to Jesus Christ, Bishop Lobo noted that a bishop must carry the holy cross and guide the faithful under his care. He further added that it was a source of immense pride for the community that someone from the small village of Basrur had risen to become the bishop of the Ajmer Diocese.

Bishop Lobo underscored the weight of the honor bestowed upon Bishop Carvalho, stating that ordination signifies full participation in the priesthood of Jesus, perfected through His sacrifice. He emphasized that, akin to Jesus’s self-sacrifice for the salvation of humanity, a religious leader must dedicate himself to the betterment of his followers. He expressed his hope that under Bishop Carvalho’s leadership, the Ajmer Diocese would thrive as a holy community, walking together in faith and service.

In his address, the newly appointed Bishop John Carvalho expressed his sincere gratitude and acknowledged all those who contributed to the success of the event.

The program also included blessings from the Reverend Oswald J. Lewis, retired bishop of the Jaipur Diocese, and Monsignor Edward Olivera, Vicar General of the Jaipur Diocese.

Notable attendees included the Reverend Paul Rego, Dean of the Kundapur region; the Reverend Clement Coutinho, priest representative of the Ajmer Diocese; Mother General Sister Rose Selin of the Bethany congregation; Bishop Carvalho’s mother, Margret Carvalho; his sister, Sister Prema Carvalho; and Jacinta Mendonca, Vice President of the Basrur St. Philip Neri Church Parish Council.

The Parish Priest, Reverend Roy Lobo, welcomed the attendees, and Commission Director Lawrence Barreto delivered the vote of thanks. The program was hosted by the Reverend Ashwin Aranha.



