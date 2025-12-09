Newly Renovated Homoeopathic OPD/Pharmacy Inaugurated at Father Muller Kankanady Campus

Mangalore: A significant milestone in holistic healthcare was marked at the Father Muller Kankanady Campus on December 9, 2025, with the inauguration of the newly renovated Homoeopathic Outpatient Department (OPD) and Homoeopathic Pharmacy. The revitalised facility, situated in its original location on the lower and mezzanine floors of the OPD building, promises enhanced accessibility and a renewed commitment to patient care.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who commenced the proceedings with a prayer and blessing of the premises. Drawing inspiration from the Gospel of Matthew 5:13, Fr. Lobo emphasized the institution’s responsibility to embody goodness, uphold values, and positively impact society, echoing the essence of their mission.

Fr. Lobo underscored the historical significance of Homoeopathy within FMCI, recalling how its founder, Fr. Augustus Muller SJ, pioneered the treatment of leprosy patients through Homoeopathic medicine. He expressed optimism that the OPD’s relocation and modernisation would inspire practitioners to rededicate themselves to their healing vocation. Furthermore, he affirmed Homoeopathy’s integral role within FMCI, alongside other medical disciplines, and encouraged doctors to leverage the improved infrastructure to its fullest potential.

Dr Deepa Pais, Deputy Medical Superintendent, extended a warm welcome to attendees, while Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital (FMHMCH), delivered the vote of thanks. Rev. Fr. John Vas, Chaplain of FMCI, played a crucial role in preparing the prayer and blessing services.

The event was attended by a host of distinguished administrators and leaders from the Homoeopathic College, including: Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital; Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division; Dr E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of FMHMCH; and Dr Vilma D’Souza, Vice Principal of FMHMCH.

Also present were esteemed members of the Management Committee: Dr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC); Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH); Dr Antony D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; Fr. Rohan Dias, Assistant Administrator of FMMCH; and Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent of FMMCH, along with other FMCI Management Committee members, faculty, and staff of the Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital.

The relocation and renovation were prompted by the necessity to expand the FMMCH Medical Store and to provide patients with more convenient access to the Homoeopathic OPD. The former OPD was located in the Utility Building of the Kankanady Campus. With a growing number of patients attesting to the efficacy of Homoeopathic treatment, the new facility aims to better serve their needs.

In a noteworthy announcement, Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division, declared a 30% discount on Homoeopathic pharmaceutical products from December 15, 2025, to January 15, 2026, for the benefit of the public.

The gathering exemplified unity among the various institutions and departments within FMCI, reaffirming its commitment to integrative healthcare. The renovated Homoeopathic OPD stands as a testament to FMCI’s enduring legacy, renewed purpose, and unwavering dedication to patient-centred care, heralding a new era of accessible and compassionate Homoeopathic healing at Kankanady.