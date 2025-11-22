NHAI Assumes Control of Key Port Connectivity Road in Dakshina Kannada Following MP Chowta’s Advocacy

Mangaluru: In a significant development for Dakshina Kannada’s transportation infrastructure, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has approved the transfer of the Surathkal–Nanthoor–BC Road Port Connectivity stretch to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). This decision, secured through the sustained efforts of DK MP Captain Brijesh Chowta, promises enhanced maintenance and long-term development of a crucial arterial road for Mangaluru’s port and regional logistics.

Captain Chowta’s persistent engagement with the Ministry culminated in the official order issued on October 30, 2025, marking a decisive victory for the region’s connectivity. His advocacy commenced over a year prior, with a formal representation submitted to Shri Vinay Kumar, Joint Secretary, MoRTH, on July 23, 2024. This initial intervention highlighted the critical need for improvements to the BC Road–Surathkal section, citing the challenges posed by heavy cargo traffic, recurring accident blackspots, and inadequate drainage and service road infrastructure. This early action resulted in the sanction of Rs 28.58 crore, representing the first substantial upgrade approved for this vital corridor in several years.

Recognising that a more systemic approach was required, Captain Chowta strategically advocated for the transfer of the corridor to NHAI. He argued that this transfer was the only way to ensure a lasting and sustainable solution to the road’s maintenance and infrastructural shortcomings.

Throughout the year, Captain Chowta relentlessly pursued this objective. He met with the MoRTH Secretary on March 17, 2025, to present a robust case for transferring ownership of the corridor from NHLML to NHAI, emphasizing the benefits of NHAI’s specialized maintenance capabilities. He followed up with further communication in May and a formal letter to Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari on June 26, 2025. During the Monsoon Session, he convened another meeting with the Minister on July 24, reiterating the urgency of the decision given the corridor’s critical role in supporting Mangaluru Port and regional logistics.

The Ministry’s order mandates NHAI to immediately commence strengthening and safety measures, in addition to preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to address existing congestion, future capacity requirements, and long-term infrastructural solutions. This comprehensive approach ensures that the corridor will receive the systematic attention that it has lacked for an extended period.

“This decision will transform mobility and logistics efficiency in Mangaluru,” stated Captain Brijesh Chowta. “It is a long-overdue step that will directly benefit commuters, businesses, and the port ecosystem.”

This landmark decision guarantees that a crucial element of Mangaluru’s infrastructure will now receive priority attention, dedicated funding, and professional maintenance under the auspices of NHAI. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on infrastructure as the foundation of progress and the driver of India’s future growth, Captain Chowta’s consistent efforts translate this national vision into tangible benefits for Dakshina Kannada. The transfer represents a decisive step towards delivering world-class connectivity and bolstering the district’s role in India’s continued economic expansion.