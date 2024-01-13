NHAI begins dismantling toll booth structure at the NITK-Surathkal plaza

Mangaluru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) began dismantling the redundant toll booth structure at the NITK-Surathkal toll plaza on NH 66 where toll collection was stopped from December 2022 on Friday, January 13.

Several mishaps wherein heavy vehicles hitting the toll booth structure resulting in injuries to people, traffic pile-ups etc., were reported from the site for the last one year as the place lacked adequate lighting.

The NHAI had to stop the toll collection following a continuous struggle by the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi, Surathkal along with like-minded organisations for seven years. The organisations and local residents had questioned the validity of toll collection within the municipal limits of Mangaluru City Corporation.

Union Road Transport Ministry’s proposal to merge the toll payable at the NITK plaza with that of the Hejmady toll plaza on the Dakshina Kannada-Udupi district border too was not yet implemented because of stiff opposition from road users in both districts.

Notwithstanding the toll collection coming to a halt at the NITK plaza, the NHAI did not remove the structure that became dilapidated owing to non-maintenance.

The NHAI which earlier had stated that the structure would continue to exist till combined toll collection starts at the Hejmady toll plaza, began removing the structure on Friday. An official said that the proposal to collect the combined toll of Surathkal and Hejmady at the Hejmady plaza was still pending with the State Government. However, due to increased accidents, the Authority has begun dismantling the structure from Friday. It might take two or three days to completely remove the structure, he said.

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi Convener Muneer Katipalla said that the removal of the structure was a victory for the seven-year fight of the Samithi as well as local residents. Samithi would continue the fight for a better highway stretch between Surathkal and Nanthor, proper service roads and shoulder drains, completion of vehicular underpasses at KPT and Nanthoor Junctions and a new bridge at Kulur.