Nicholas Social Welfare Society and We The People Host Book Donation Drive for Needy Children

Chikkamagaluru: The Nicholas Social Welfare Society and We The People organized the second day of their book donation drive to support needy and deserving children. The event took place at the Kannada Medium Government School in Indiranagar, Kaimara Post, Chikkamagaluru, and Aldur. Local children who visited the NGO office also received books.

Shaun D’Souza, a youth icon, social activist, and social worker, led the event. He interacted with the children, discussing their life goals and encouraging them to strive for excellence. Shaun emphasized the importance of supporting others in need once they achieve success.

Speaking to the press, Shaun D’Souza, grandson of the late Nicholas D’Souza—who was awarded a gold medal by Pope John Paul II for his service to society and was also a former Municipal President—shared insights about the event. He mentioned that he was informed about the Kannada Medium Government School in Indiranagar by Stephen Peter, a volunteer and coordinator with We The People in Chikkamagaluru. Stephen is currently in his final year at Adichunchanagiri Institute of Business Management and is committed to making a positive impact through social work in Indiranagar, Chikkamagaluru.

Shaun D’Souza also announced plans for various other programs in the coming days aimed at engaging youth in efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of young and marginalized people in Chikkamagaluru.