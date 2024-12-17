Nigerian National Arrested for Supplying Cocaine to Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a substantial breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a Nigerian national, Michael Okfar Odikpo, aged 44, allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine to Mangaluru. Odikpo, currently residing in Goa, was apprehended in a well-coordinated operation that resulted in the seizure of 30 grams of the illicit substance, alongside assets valued at over Rs. 11 lakh.

The investigation commenced in March 2024, following the arrest of Sadaqat U alias Shan Nawaz, a resident of Amblamogaru, who was caught selling cocaine near Elyar Padavu ground in Ullal taluk. Nawaz reportedly acquired the drug from Goa. At that time, authorities seized assets worth Rs. 2,72,000 and lodged a case at the CEN crime police station.

Post-Nawaz’s arrest, CCB officials collected intelligence on his supplier based in Goa, which culminated in the raid at Calangute in North Goa. In the operation, police not only captured Odikpo but also confiscated critical evidence, including a Baleno car, two mobile phones, Rs. 1,000 in cash, and a digital weighing scale valued at Rs. 4,500. The cumulative worth of the seized items stands at an estimated Rs. 11,25,000.

According to authorities, Odikpo entered India in 2012 on a business visa and initially settled in Mumbai for approximately 18 months before moving to Goa, where he allegedly engaged in drug trafficking. The police revealed that he has faced accusations in three prior drug-related cases in Goa.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Police Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, with pivotal assistance from PSI Sharanappa Bhandary and the CCB team led by ACP Manoj Kumar Naik. Following the arrest, Odikpo has been transferred to the CEN crime police station to facilitate further legal action. The police’s continued efforts signal a determined stance against drug-related offenses in the region.