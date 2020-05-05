Spread the love



















Nine more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh



Chandigarh: Nine more coronavirus cases have been reported in Chandigarh, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 111, a health official said on Tuesday.

City’s Bapu Dham colony, the epicentre of the virus, saw seven new cases. With these, half of the total cases were reported from there.

Officials said one patient belonged to each Sector 30-B and Dhanas village.

A day earlier, five positive cases were reported in Chandigarh.

The first case was reported in the city on March 18.

Twenty-one patients have been discharged and one has succumbed to the virus.

Chandigarh Advisor Manoj Parida has asked all market associations to keep arrangements for hand washing by sanitisers for customers and also a thermal scanner, if possible.

In case of violations of social distancing norms, the permission to open the market will be withdrawn, he informed in a tweet.