Nireeksha Arrested in Udupi for Recording and Circulating Objectionable Video

Udupi: Nireeksha has been arrested in connection with East PS CrNo: 145/25 following a complaint filed by a woman who alleges that Nireeksha recorded a video of her while she was changing clothes, without her knowledge or consent. The incident reportedly occurred within the jurisdiction of the East Police Station.

According to authorities, Nireeksha is accused of recording the video mentioned above, which Abhishek subsequently circulated. Nireeksha was apprehended and presented before a magistrate. The investigation into the video recording aspect of the case is ongoing, with authorities clarifying that the recording took place within the city limits of Mangalore.

The Udupi police are separately investigating the suicide of Abhishek and will proceed based on the facts and evidence gathered during their inquiry.

In a related development, a separate case has been registered concerning the circulation of objectionable photos of Nireeksha with another male individual. These photos were reportedly shared alongside demands for justice. Law enforcement officials have strongly condemned the circulation of these images, emphasizing that seeking justice does not necessitate engaging in criminal activities such as sharing private and potentially compromising material.

Authorities have issued a stern warning, stating that individuals involved in sharing Nireeksha’s objectionable photos and screenshots from videos will also face arrest. The police are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the unauthorized dissemination of these images.

The Udupi police urge the public to refrain from circulating such material and to report any instances of online harassment or the sharing of objectionable content to the appropriate authorities. The investigation is ongoing.