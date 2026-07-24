Nitin Nabin receives Gujarat flood update, BJP sets up round-the-clock helpline

Gandhinagar/New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday said he has reviewed the flood situation in Gujarat with state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

In a post on X, Nabin said: “Last night, I received detailed information from Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma regarding the situation arising from heavy rainfall and floods in the state, as well as the relief and rescue operations underway in the affected areas.”

He added: “In this hour of crisis, our highest priority is to ensure that every possible assistance reaches the affected citizens at the earliest. Every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party is standing firmly with the affected citizens with a spirit of service and dedication and is actively assisting in the relief efforts.”

Nabin also said, “I pray to God for the safety of all the affected families and for the early restoration of normal life.”

Meanwhile, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a 24×7 helpline and control room to assist people affected by the heavy rainfall and consequent flooding across the state, with the party saying the initiative is intended to facilitate coordination between affected residents and the administration.

According to the party leaders, the helpline has been set up under the party’s state president, Jagdish Vishwakarma, as part of its “Seva Hi Sangathan” initiative. The control room is operating from the party’s state headquarters, Shri Kamalam, at Koba in Gandhinagar, where BJP workers will remain on duty round the clock.

The party has appealed to flood-affected citizens and their relatives to contact the helpline numbers 63597 01000 and 63596 02000 for any assistance. It said information received through the helpline would be forwarded on priority to the concerned administrative authorities to enable prompt coordination and assistance.

“The purpose of the control room is to gather information about people stranded in flood-affected areas or those facing difficulties due to the heavy rainfall and to help ensure that the required assistance reaches them,” party leaders said.

It added that party workers would continue to support the administration in relief and rescue operations while remaining available at the control room throughout the day and night.