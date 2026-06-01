Nitin Nabin to address State BJP chiefs today

New Delhi: BJP President Nitin Nabin is set to hold a meeting with the party’s state unit presidents at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday, where he is expected to convey the key message shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the party’s top leadership.

Notably, the elections for 24 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 10 states are set to take place on June 18, as announced by the Election Commission.

The PM Modi’s discussion with the BJP core group on Sunday assumed significance in view of these elections, along with the impending elections in Legislative Councils.

Nabin’s scheduled interaction with state unit chiefs on Monday is being seen as a bid to fine-tune the strategy for elections ahead and discuss activities planned to celebrate 12 years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government.

B.L. Santhosh, BJP’s National General Secretary (Organisation), and other National General Secretaries will also participate in the brainstorming session to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections, the party leader said.

Apart from an assessment of the state-level activities of the BJP, the senior leaders are also expected to discuss issues related to the organisation’s expansion.

Booth-level strengthening of the BJP will also remain in focus as Nabin sets his eyes on the next phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur in early 2027.

The meeting comes at a time when state units of the BJP are close to completing training sessions for Mandal-level workers under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan.

The party’s Mega Training Campaign aims to cover all Mandals in the states and nurture the ideology of cultural nationalism and integral humanism among BJP workers.

On Saturday, Nabin interacted with party workers in Dehradun and visited the home of a booth President.

In a message on social media platform X, the BJP President wrote, “Today, upon reaching the residence of booth president Kishor Kumar Ji at booth number-141 located at Tapkeshwar in Gari Cantt of Dehradun, refreshments were partaken.”