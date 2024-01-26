Nitish Kumar likely to form new govt with BJP’s support next week



Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to form the new government in the state next week with support of BJP by once again ditching his alliance partners RJD and other members of Mahagathbandhan.

Sources said that the final round of talk is currently underway between JD-U and BJP and are likely to be finalised by next week.

“The next Bihar government is likely to be an alliance of JD-U, BJP and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) alliance,” sources said.

JD-U has 45 MLAs, BJP has 76 and HAMS has 4 MLAs putting them at 125. Bihar Vidhan Sabha has 243 seats while 122 MLAs are required to form the government.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the High-Tea party at Raj Bhawan on Republic Day and was accompanied by Ashok Choudhary.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar has also discussed the possibility of forming the new government with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha — who recently participated in a meeting headed by Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi — said that the top leadership of BJP is closely monitoring the political situation of the state.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that Nitish Kumar is a hard bargainer and will bargain on the seat sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as well as.