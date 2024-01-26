75th Republic Day Celebrated in Patriotic Spirit, Fervour and Gaiety in City

Mangaluru: The district administration celebrated the 75th Republic Day at the Nehru Maidan, here on January 26.

The KSRP brass band was led by Bandmaster Prakash ARSI-KSRP, and the Stick Major is Abhinandan Ningappa KSRP. Following the flag hoisting and taking the guard of honour District Minister-in-charge and Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao in his Republic Day message said, “After Congress took over as the helm of the Karnataka State, we have delivered all the schemes promised and people of the state are overwhelmed and have full faith in the Congress run state government. It should be noted that Republic Day is a very important day. Many times, I believe that the Indian Constitution, with its diverse cultures, instils the feeling that we are all one. This sense of unity comes from our constitution, which I believe is unparalleled”.

“Quoting Dr Ambedkar ‘Those who don’t know history cannot make history’. Many people are responsible for keeping the country intact, and we should not forget the sacrifices made by them. Unfortunately, the opposition party is trying to come in between our efforts in developing the state. Due to this, we have to regretfully accept that we have not been able to make progress to achieve the development of an India that we dreamed about. There are new challenges in the path of development and the chief among them is the recent rise of communalism which poses a threat to our secular society, and this is a concern. “The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself,” added Rao.

The 75th Republic Day 2024 celebrations parade included Sixteen teams led by Parade Commander Murthy N Naik from Central Armed Reserve police, namely: KSRP; CAR Mangaluru City; nDAR DK district; Civil Police, Mangaluru City; Women Police-Mangaluru City; Karnataka State Excise Dept; Karnataka State Fire & Emergency Services; Home Guards DK; NCC Army Seniors; Road Safety Patrol (RSP) of St Theresa School, Bendore; National Service Scheme (NSS); Scouts & Guides Boys- Maharishi school, Mulki; Scouts & Guides Girls-Maharshi School, Mulki; and Bharat Seva Dala-Mullakadu Govt School.

He further said, “The results of the Karnataka elections last year are a sign of hope for the protection of the country’s secular traditions. Our government is ready to combat communalism. People should not fall prey to the politics of division of people based on religion. The failures of elected governments and representatives are being hidden by creating caste and religion-based divisions in society. This is undemocratic and goes against the values of the Constitution.

Today, the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution to every Indian, are slowly being infringed upon and being eroded. The Constitution ensured fundamental rights, social justice, and political rights to every citizen. Today, these pillars are under attack from the government itself.”

Other dignitaries present on the dais for the celebration were DK Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Dr Bharat Shetty, Vedavyas Kamath, Rajesh Nayak, and Bhagirathi Murulya, MLC Harish Kumar, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Zilla Panchayat CEO, DCPs and ACPs, among others. As always the ceremony is compered eloquently and meticulously by Ms Manjula from Education dept and Umesh, a lecturer at PU College, Jyothi Circle, Mangaluru. Students of Canara High School, Dongerekere, Mangaluru sang the Nada Geethe and another patriotic song.