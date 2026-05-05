Nitish Kumar makes surprise visit to JDU office in Patna

Patna: Ahead of the proposed cabinet expansion in Bihar, former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a surprise visit to the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) party headquarters, Karpoori Bhawan, in Patna on Tuesday evening, catching even senior party leaders off guard.

According to party sources, leaders became aware of his visit only after he had already left his official residence.

Upon his arrival, party workers and leaders present at the office welcomed him warmly.

During the visit, Nitish Kumar interacted with party workers and held informal discussions.

Senior leader and former minister Ashok Choudhary was also present on the occasion.

JDU MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that such visits are not unusual.

He noted that the former Chief Minister has personally overseen the development of the party office and often visits to review its functioning.

“Earlier, he used to come as Chief Minister; today, he came as a party leader to connect with workers. We were not informed in advance. Whenever he visits, he reviews every detail and checks whether the systems he established are functioning properly,” Gandhi said.

He added that Nitish Kumar regularly interacts with workers to discuss organisational strategies and strengthen the party.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the grand cabinet expansion ceremony scheduled for May 7 at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The event is being planned on a large scale, with extensive administrative and security arrangements in place due to its high-profile nature.

Top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar and several senior NDA leaders, are expected to attend.

Apart from them, chief ministers from various states and Union ministers are also likely to be present, making it a major political gathering.

The cabinet expansion had earlier been delayed due to Assembly elections in multiple states.

With the NDA securing victories in several of them, the alliance appears energised and is aiming to turn the swearing-in ceremony into a significant show of strength.

–IANS

ajk/uk