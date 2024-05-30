Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 To Be Officially Launched on June 1st

Mangalore: The Mangalore Runners Club is thrilled to announce the launch of the eagerly awaited annual mega Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024 (NMM 2024) on June 1, 2024, at 5:30 PM at Fiza by Nexus Mall. The marathon will take place on November 10, 2024, at Mangala Stadium.

Shri Aravind Bolar, a renowned figure in the Tulu film industry, will be the chief guest. Shri Mullai Muhilan IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada; Shri Anupam Agarwal IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore; Shri Raju K KAS, Managing Director, Mangalore Smart City; and Shri Suyog Shetty, CEO, Niveus Solutions Pvt Ltd will be the dignitaries gracing the occasion.

Race Director Abhilash informed that Niveus Solutions will be the title sponsor for the event, now known as the “Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024” (NMM 2024). CFAL (Centre For Advanced Learning) will sponsor the special segment of student-focused runs.

Niveus Mangalore Marathon is the largest marathon in the region, certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). It will feature a Full Marathon, 20 Miler (32.18KM), Half Marathon, 10 KM, 5 KM, and the Gammath Run (2km). The event had seen steady increase in participation every year and this year organizers are expecting 5,000 participants, including national and international athletes.

This year, the club is introducing a new provision – “Gift a Bib,” allowing participants to gift a event registration to friends and family. Additionally, participants can now register through WhatsApp for a seamless experience.

From meticulously planned routes that showcase the scenic beauty of Mangalore to providing top-notch amenities and support services along the course, Mangalore Runners Club is committed to delivering an unforgettable event for participants and spectators alike.

Date of Launch : June 1, 2024

Time : 5:30 PM

Venue : Fiza by Nexus Mall, Pandeshwar, Mangalore

Date of Marathon : November 10, 2024

Location : Mangala Stadium, Mangalore

Members present at the press meet:

Abhilash Dominic, Race Director, Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024

Amitha D’Souza, President, Mangalore Runners Club

Amar Kamath, Secretary, Mangalore Runners Club

Prachi Kamath, Lead – Media & Communications, Niveus Mangalore Marathon 2024

Abhishek Hegde, Director of Marketing, Niveus Solutions