Apostolic Carmel Institutions host Transformative AI Workshop for Teachers

Bengaluru: The Apostolic Carmel Institutions of Carmel Vidya Vardhak Sangh in Jayanagar, Bangalore, successfully organized a two-day workshop on artificial intelligence (AI) for the teaching staff of the Apostolic Carmel Schools on May 28 and 29. The workshop, held in the school auditorium, was part of a teacher orientation programme marking the start of the new academic year.

Over 120 teachers participated in this event, which aimed to enhance their understanding and application of AI in educational contexts. The resource persons for the workshop were Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre in Mangalore, and Mr Leo Victor Zalki, Director of Oxidane Enviro LLP Company and Madre Trinity Consultancy, Mangalore. Both are prominent AI mentors and tech experts.

The event began with the formal inauguration of the staff orientation programme The ceremony included prayer and the traditional lighting of the lamp by Rev. Sr Dr Ancilla AC, General Counsellor, and Sr Dr Clarice AC, Secretary of Carmel Vidya Vardhak Sangh, along with the resource persons.

Fr AI Fernandes and Mr Zalki provided extensive training on the role of AI in education. They covered fundamentals such as prompt engineering and content generation using AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, and Claude. The workshop included hands-on sessions where teachers experimented with AI tools designed specifically for educational purposes, learning to create visual content from text, generate lesson plans, and even develop AI bots tailored to their subjects.

One of the highlights was the demonstration of AI’s ability to create stunning visuals and animated videos from simple text inputs. This not only engaged the teachers but also illustrated the potential of AI to transform classroom dynamics. Participants were given access to premium tools such as Canva Pro, and 30 lucky attendees received premium video editing tools like the InVideo app for a year.

Fr AI Fernandes encouraged teachers to embrace AI, stating, “AI will help us save time, allowing more focus on other important tasks. Constantly updating and upgrading ourselves with growing trends is crucial to remain active and valuable in the workplace. Remember, AI will not take away your jobs, but a person with AI knowledge and skills will.”

Mr Leo Victor Zalki inspired the attendees with his vision, stating, “Imagine a classroom where technology amplifies your passion and students leap into personalized learning. AI is here to empower you, not replace you. Let’s embrace the future of education, together!”

Sr Dr Clarice A. C. highlighted the necessity of staying ahead of technological advancements, noting, “It is inevitable to empower ourselves on a topic our students are already exploring. This orientation programme, crafted at the beginning of the academic year, provides a new perspective that will help us impart better education to our students.”

The closing session was graced by Rev. Sr Meera AC, Superior and the Manager of schools of CVVS, Sr Dr Aradhana AC the Secretary General and Sr Dr Clarice AC who emphasized the importance of integrating AI into teaching.

The workshop not only equipped teachers with cutting-edge AI tools but also inspired them to become more innovative and efficient in their teaching methodologies, aligning with the evolving educational landscape.