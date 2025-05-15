NMPA Celebrates Golden Jubilee with Record-Breaking Cargo Throughput and ‘Awards Nite 2024-25’

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority proudly announced a historic achievement, having recorded its highest-ever cargo throughput of 46.01 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the Financial Year 2024-25. This milestone surpasses the previous record of 45.7 MMT set in FY 2023-24 and coincides with the Port’s Golden Jubilee year, marking 50 years of dedicated service since its inception in 1974.

To commemorate this significant accomplishment, NMPA hosted the “Awards Nite” on May 14, 2025, at 06:00 PM at the BDC auditorium, celebrating the unwavering support and dedication of its stakeholders, including terminal operators, shipping agents, port users, stevedores, importers, and exporters. Their relentless efforts ensured seamless cargo movement despite various operational and external challenges.

The Annual Awards Nite 2024-25 at New Mangalore Port Authority was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada. The event was presided over by Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPA, under whose leadership the Port has achieved record-breaking milestones.

Smt. S. Shanth Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour, adding further prestige to the celebration, and MS. P. Vinitha Sekhar, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangalore whose presence and insights highlighted the collaborative spirit that continues to drive NMPA’s success. The event was held in the esteemed presence of Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA.

Smt. S. Shanti, Deputy Chairperson of New Mangalore Port Authority, in her address, applauded the collective efforts of all stakeholders that led to the Port achieving its highest-ever cargo throughput of 46.01 MMT. She highlighted the role of teamwork, operational efficiency, and proactive coordination in overcoming external challenges such as geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Emphasizing the Port’s commitment to innovation and service excellence, she acknowledged the support of trade partners and assured continued efforts towards enhancing cargo handling capacity, stakeholder satisfaction, and infrastructure development in alignment with national maritime goals.

Ms. P. Vinitha Sekhar, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangalore, emphasized the strong spirit of collaboration between the New Mangalore Port Authority and the Customs Department. She announced that Customs Mangalore has surpassed all the targets for FY 2024-25 financially due to the outstanding performance by NMPA. She appreciated the seamless coordination and timely support extended by the NMPA team, which has been instrumental in the smooth implementation of several key customs facilitation measures including the facilitation of SCMTR. Acknowledging the proactive leadership and responsiveness of the Port management, she noted that this partnership has significantly contributed to enhancing the ease of doing business and trade facilitation at the Port.

Dr. Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority, in his presidential address, expressed immense pride in the Port’s historic achievement of 46.01 MMT cargo throughput, surpassing the previous year’s record. He dedicated this milestone to the relentless efforts of the Port’s stakeholders, including terminal operators, shipping agents, stevedores, importers, exporters, and all employees of NMPA who worked tirelessly throughout the year. Reflecting on the Port’s journey over the past 50 years, he emphasized that the Golden Jubilee celebrations have been made more meaningful by this record performance. He reaffirmed the Port’s commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and ease of doing business while continuing to strengthen stakeholder partnerships. Chairman also expressed gratitude to the Government of India and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways for their continuous support and guidance.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, congratulated New Mangalore Port Authority on achieving its highest-ever cargo throughput of 46.01 million metric tonnes during FY 2024-25, especially during its Golden Jubilee year. He lauded the Port’s consistent progress despite global disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Red Sea crisis and appreciated the leadership of the NMPA Chairman for steering the Port towards operational excellence. Emphasizing the role of digitalization and infrastructure development, he assured continued support from the Government of India to make NMPA a hub of logistics and trade facilitation in the region by setting up skill development centers, Maritime University, etc. He also encouraged all stakeholders to remain committed to innovation and collaboration to sustain this growth momentum.

The Awards Nite recognized the outstanding performing stakeholders, including importers, and exporters, terminal operators, shipping agents, port users, and stevedores, across various categories, acknowledging their contributions to the Port’s success.

As NMPA looks ahead, it remains committed to enhancing its infrastructure, embracing digital transformation, and fostering strong partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the maritime sector.