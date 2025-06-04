‘No celebration is worth a human life’: Rahul terms Bengaluru stampede tragedy heartbreaking

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s maiden IPL trophy victory celebrations which at least 11 people lost their lives as heartbreaking.

“My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

“The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced – lives must always come first,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The government of Karnataka had earlier cancelled the victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, citing security reasons.

Police stated that they have been controlling the celebrating crowds since Tuesday night. Throughout the night, forces have been engaged in managing them and ensuring no untoward incidents occurred.

The Karnataka government has said that at least 11 people have been killed and over 30 injured in the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said: “A big tragedy has happened during the victory celebration. Eleven people have died in the stampede incident, and 33 persons are injured.”

“I have visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals. This tragedy, occurring during a celebration, saddens me. People have thronged in large numbers, exceeding our expectations. One lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. The capacity of Chinnaswamy Stadium is 35,000, but about 2 to 3 lakh people gathered at the stadium,” the CM said.

“No one expected this turnout. We had anticipated that the number of people would be slightly more than the stadium’s capacity. Among the dead, most are young girls and boys. We are providing Rs 10 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased. The injured will receive free treatment,” Siddaramaiah stated.

The doctors have confirmed that all injured persons are out of danger.

“I pray for their souls and their families. I am ordering a magisterial inquiry into the incident, and action will be initiated against those found guilty.”

He underlined that this was an unexpected incident and no one foresaw it.



