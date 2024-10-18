No connection with ticket cheating; Congress seeking my arrest is foolishness: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi, reacting to the FIR against his brother in Bengaluru, clarified that he has no connection with him or the case of cheating linked to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and dubbed the Congress’ demand for his resignation as foolishness.

During an interaction with media, Union Minister Joshi spoke about the allegations related to the BJP ticket scam case registered in Bengaluru.

Pralhad Joshi further clarified that he does not have a sister.

“First and foremost, I do not have a sister. My mother had four children, including Gopal Joshi. However, I have had no contact or relationship with Gopal Joshi for the last 32 years,” he said.

Pralhad Joshi reiterated that not only Gopal Joshi, but anyone misusing his name for their work does not have his endorsement.

“In 2013, the City Civil Court in Bengaluru had already issued an injunction preventing anyone from using my name. The details of this are recorded in the court’s affidavit,” Joshi clarified, providing documents as ‘evidence’.

Furthermore, Joshi pointed out that the FIR filed in Bengaluru mentions Vijayalakshmi as his sister. “In reality, I do not have a sister. From all this, it appears obvious that the claims are completely bogus,” he added.

Pralhad Joshi stated that he, his family, and the BJP have no connection to the case.

“If Gopal Joshi is guilty, let legal action be taken as per the law. I do not know whether Gopal Joshi took money promising a BJP ticket or not. This must be proven through investigation,” he said.

Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Congress, accusing them of showcasing “intellectual bankruptcy” in this case.

He criticised the Congress for demanding his arrest, calling it foolishness and stating that they were displaying recklessness without examining the facts.

Pralhad Joshi said that he has been in politics for decades.

“At one time, ‘coal’ was synonymous with corruption and scandal. Even though I handled such a portfolio, I never dirtied my hands. To this day, my hands remain clean,” he said, responding to Congress.

“There were some allegations about Gopal Joshi from the Congress party and news was also being fed to the media. I would like to clarify that there were allegations against him when he was working in the Canara Bank. At that time also, the media was quoting my name, so I filed a suit in the city civil court (Bengaluru) for not linking my name with him.

“I filed a detailed affidavit in which it is clearly stated Gopal Joshi and I were separated more than 20 years ago. No one can make allegations against me. He is not connected to me in any manner,” the Union Minister said.

“I filed a petition in court and keeping that in mind, the court gave the injunction. I also published an advertisement in leading local dailies on November 9, 2012, that whosoever quotes my name for getting work done or any such claims, I am nowhere connected,” he said, displaying the advertisement.

Earlier, a public warning notice read: “If anyone in the name of Pralhad Joshi claiming to be his brothers, relatives and friends indulge in financial transactions, there will be no connection with Pralhad Joshi and he will not be accountable for any legal action.”

“Some of the media houses and channels are also showing some of the photographs, but I can say that he is my brother. There must be some old photographs and also along with my aged mother.

“Gopal Joshi came to my daughter’s marriage and hence there must also be some photographs. I am very firmly saying that he is an estranged brother. We are not even on talking terms. I would like to mention that for the last 32 years, we have not been together and not doing anything together,” the Union Minister said.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Friday said that an FIR has been filed against Gopal Joshi, the brother of Union Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi, in what the police said was a case of cheating linked to the recent Lok Sabha elections.

“The police have already launched a search for him. Among the accused, two to three persons have already been secured,” he said.

“Gopal Joshi has not been apprehended yet. The case will be taken, and action as per the law will be initiated,” the Home Minister added.



