No differences with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: Ashok Chavan



New Delhi/Mumbai: After recent face-off with the Shiv Sena during MLC elections, the Congress said there are no differences within the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the government is running smoothly and fighting the current pandemic unitedly.

During the council elections, differences surfaced with the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was upset when the Congress fielded two candidates, but later withdrew after pressure from its alliance partner.

PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said, “We wanted to contest two seats though we had less number in the Assembly. We didn’t have the number to elect the second candidate. Later we thought during Covid-19, we should not get into a contest and call every MLA to vote in the MLC elections.”

He said that the “coordination with the Chief Minister and his party is smooth and the government is serving the people as the three parties came together to offer better governance.”

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister lashed out at the BJP and said, “I would expect BJP not to play politics during this pandemic crisis. They had tried in the beginning, but you know the outcome. In consultation with our partners, we will fight the BJP with zeal. The three parties (Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP) are determined to complete the 5-year tenure.”

