No dissent in BJP ahead of MLC polls for six posts: K’taka BJP chief



Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday that the dissent within the BJP has been averted ahead of the MLC election to six posts.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said that Suresh Sajjan, a senior BJP leader, who had submitted his nomination for the North East Graduates’ constituency, had withdrawn his candidature.

The BJP candidate for South Teachers’ constituency, E.C. Ningaraj Gowda, who had submitted his nomination as a BJP candidate will also withdraw his nomination since the Lok Sabha seat was given to the JD-S.

“Suresh Sajjan had met former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and assured that he will withdraw his nomination and support the official BJP candidate Amarnath Patil who has submitted his nomination already. It is a matter of joy for us. As a result, in North East Graduates’ constituency, the BJP candidate is going to win,” Vijayendra said.

The existing differences within the BJP in other seats will also be addressed soon, the state BJP Chief added.

“The election to graduates and teachers constituencies is being held for six MLC posts. In four seats BJP is contesting and two seats have been given to the JD-S. The BJP has appointed in-charges for the six seats,” he said.

Polls for the six MLC posts will take place on June 3, and counting of votes is scheduled for June 6.

The elections were necessitated by the coming retirement of sitting members.

The term of sitting MLCs Chandrashekar B. Patil (Congress), Ayanur Manjunath (elected on BJP ticket, now joined Congress after resigning), A. Deve Gowda (BJP), Y.A. Narayanaswamy (BJP), S.L. Bhoje Gowda (JD-S), and Marithibbe Gowda (elected on JD-S ticket, now joined Congress) are ending on June 21.



