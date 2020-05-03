Spread the love



















No fresh case in Kerala, 95 under treatment



Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on his Facebook page that on Sunday there are no new fresh cases of coronavirus.

“So far 401 people who were positive have been cured and as on date there are 95 under treatment,” said Vijayan

“A total of 21,332 people are under observation at their homes while 388 others have been kept under observation at different hospitals across the state,” said Vijayan.

Today there are 84 hotspots in the state.

With the nationwide lockdown now further extended till May 17, starting tomorrow there will be a relaxed state of affairs in the green and orange zones of the state.

Kerala will have Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in the green zones.

Orange zone: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode and Wayanad.

Red zone: Kannur and Kottayam.