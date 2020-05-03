Spread the love



















Delhi to enjoy all red zone relaxations: Kejriwal



New Delhi: The Delhi government will allow all the red zone relaxations in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Kejirwal said the Centre has announced extension of lockdown for two weeks.

“Entire Delhi is a red zone. The Central government has given some relaxations to the red zones and we will be allowing all that,” Kejriwal said.

He said all the government offices with essential services will have 100 per cent staff while those in non-essential services will run with 33 per cent attendance.

“All the inter-state buses, metros and air travel will be suspended,” he said.