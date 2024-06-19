No intention to weaken case against actor Darshan: K’taka Home Min on proposal to change SPP

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara emphasised on Wednesday that there is no intention to weaken the case against Kannada superstar Darshan in the fan murder case.

Darshan, his ‘partner’ and co-star Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others have been arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga.

The probe so far revealed that Renukaswamy was a big fan of Darshan and had sent derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda on social media. The victim was allegedly kidnapped, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and brutally tortured to death.

Answering a question regarding the police mulling to replace the special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case, Prasanna Kumar, Parameshwara said, “We are investigating the matter without succumbing to any pressure. If there is a need to change the SPP, there must be a valid reason. The decision to change the SPP won’t be made without a reason.”

“We will take proper legal advice and act accordingly. As far as I know, there is no proposal to change the SPP,” he claimed.

However, he also said that in case the SPP is replaced, it should not be viewed as a wrong move.

To recall, Prasanna Kumar has represented the prosecution for agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before and secured convictions. He also represented the prosecution in Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s case and various bomb blast cases.

When asked about Darshan’s reported confession to the crime, Parameshwara said he was not aware of it.

“I don’t know about the internal aspects of the probe. The media often gets news before I do. This is a serious matter and actions will be taken without any hesitation,” Parameshwara said.

Sources claimed on Wednesday that Darshan has reportedly admitted to his involvement in the murder case as per the remand copy submitted to the 24th ACMM court.

As per the remand copy, Darshan gave Rs 30 lakh to Pradosh, an accused in the case, to manage the police and lawyers, and to pay those who disposed of the body. The police have reportedly seized the money from Pradosh’s residence.

Replying to a question about the disappearance of actor Darshan’s manager Mallikarjun for the past one and a half years, Parameshwara said the police would verify the matter.

“The SIT team will decide if it wants a probe into this. If they seek permission from the government, we will grant it,” he said.

When asked about the suicide case of Sridhar, one of Darshan’s employees, Parameshwara said the matter will be probed if a connection with the actor in this matter is established.



