‘No law and order in Bengal’: BJP leader after crude bombs recovered in Murshidabad

Kolkata: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday hit out at the West Bengal government after more than 150 crude bombs were recovered in Murshidabad district, alleging a complete collapse of law and order in the state.

The recovery was made recently during the ongoing Special Revision Operation of the electoral roll. Following the seizure, the police and Border Security Force (BSF) have launched a massive joint search operation across several parts of the district, which lies along the Bangladesh border.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, “Murshidabad is a hub for bombs and guns. These items come from outside and are also sent to Bangladesh from here. There are large factories and big warehouses where guns are stored. The government is supposed to take action, but we have been left unprotected. There is no law and order in the state.”

Similar recoveries were reported from Kandi, Shamsherganj, Domkal, and Lalgola — areas located near the border.

According to the officials, the seized bombs might be linked to ongoing political violence or illegal activities such as cross-border smuggling.

Murshidabad, given its proximity to Bangladesh, has frequently made headlines for similar incidents in the past.

Authorities have intensified security across the district, especially after two people were killed in separate explosions in Domkal last month.

The latest recoveries have reignited the blame game between political parties, highlighting the fragile security situation in the border region.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government over rising crime against women, Ghosh said, “Rape and murder are happening in villages now and then. The rape of girls and women has become a trend here, and the government does not want to take any action. No one is being punished. That’s why such incidents keep happening continuously.”