No Need to Panic About Covid, Stay Vigilant: Health Minister U.T. Khader

Udupi: With Covid-19 cases rising, Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader urged the public to stay vigilant but not panic.

Speaking to the media in Barkur on Tuesday, the Minister said it is natural for a few positive cases to be detected during testing.

“Certain viruses will continue to exist in the environment for years, and some are even present in the air. People with weakened immunity are more vulnerable to infections. Therefore, instead of fearing viruses, we should focus on strengthening our immune system,” he said.

Khader advised the public to maintain a healthy diet, adopt a healthy lifestyle, and practice good hygiene. He assured that the government is fully prepared to tackle infectious diseases, including Dengue, H1N1, and COVID-19. Necessary testing and screening measures are being carried out at airports, and he appealed to the public and organisations to cooperate with the government’s efforts.

The Minister also stressed the importance of preventing mosquito breeding. He urged people to ensure that water does not stagnate, particularly at construction sites.

“This is the season when infectious diseases become more common, and cases of viral fever tend to rise. Mosquito breeding is contributing to an increase in diseases such as Dengue,” he said.

Khader advised anyone experiencing a fever to seek medical attention and undergo the necessary tests without delay. He also emphasised the importance of drinking warm water and following basic health precautions.

On the development of a Dengue vaccine, the Minister said discussions are already underway.

“We have received information regarding the vaccine and have held meetings on the subject. We are evaluating whether it can be introduced, its effectiveness, and its possible health implications. A decision will be taken after a thorough assessment,” he added.