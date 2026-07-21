KMC Hospital Attavar Launches Evening Clinic for Convenient Specialist Consultations

Mangaluru: Recognising the growing need for accessible healthcare beyond regular working hours, KMC Hospital Attavar, Mangaluru, has introduced a dedicated Evening Clinic. This clinic will make specialist consultations more convenient for working professionals, students, senior citizens, and others who find it difficult to visit the hospital during the daytime.

The Evening Clinic will function from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, giving patients access to experienced consultants across multiple specialities in a comfortable and patient-friendly environment. The initiative aims to spare patients the inconvenience of taking leave from work or missing important commitments while ensuring they receive timely medical attention.

Consultations will be available across the following departments: Cardiology, General Medicine, Hand Surgery, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology (OBG), Oncology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Psychiatry, Respiratory Medicine, and Surgical Gastroenterology.

The clinic will operate at the Super Speciality OPD, Tower 2 of KMC Hospital Attavar, and will be open every Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays and every third Saturday.

Patients visiting the Evening Clinic can look forward to shorter waiting times, ample parking, upgraded OPD infrastructure, and easy access to expert consultants under one roof. The hospital believes that extending outpatient services into the evening will improve continuity of care and make quality healthcare more accessible to the community.

Speaking on the launch, Dr. Chakrapani M., Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital Attavar, said, “At KMC Hospital Attavar, patient convenience remains one of our highest priorities. We understand that many individuals find it difficult to seek medical care during routine working hours. Our Evening Clinic has been introduced to bridge this gap by providing access to specialist consultations in the evening without compromising on the quality of care. We welcome everyone to make use of this facility and experience quality healthcare at their convenience.”

Appointments for the Evening Clinic can be booked by calling 88615 86249 or by visiting www.kmchattavar.com.