‘No one can save them’, Giriraj Singh vows deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants from Bihar

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday made strong remarks on illegal immigration, asserting that if the NDA forms the next government in Bihar, all Bangladeshi infiltrators who arrived after 1971 will be identified and deported, and neither Rahul Gandhi nor Lalu Prasad Yadav would be able to “save” them.

“If the NDA forms the government in Bihar next time, all infiltrators who came after 1971 will be identified and deported. Neither Rahul Gandhi nor Lalu Prasad Yadav will be able to save them,” Giriraj Singh told IANS.

Reacting to a viral video in which Syeda Hameed, who served as a member of the Planning Commission during the UPA government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, claimed that “Bangladeshis are humans too and have a right to live in India,” Singh stated, “This is a statement aimed at carrying out a Ghazwa-e-Hind.”

During her recent visit to Assam amid the ongoing eviction drives and actions against illegal immigrants, Hameed stated, “What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large, Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone’s rights.”

The senior BJP leader further claimed that under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the NDA would once again form the government in Bihar, citing the development achieved over the past two decades.

“Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA will form the government in Bihar, because there’s nothing the NDA hasn’t delivered in 20 years,” he said.

Turning his attention to the Opposition, Singh drew comparisons between the Modi government and the previous UPA regime, insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure has remained free from corruption allegations.

“There are no personal allegations against Narendra Modi. In his 11 years in office, neither the government nor the Council of Ministers has faced any charges. While the UPA government spent 10 years surrounded by controversies, Narendra Modi’s government has been surrounded by expectations,” said Singh.

He also praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pointing out that despite serving for two decades, no allegations have ever been made against him.

“Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister for 20 years, yet no one can accuse him of corruption. Lalu Yadav has already gone to jail… the opposition has no real issue to raise against the NDA government,” he said.

Mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent photo in Makhana fields, Singh remarked, “It’s being said that he wore rubber boots and stepped into the Makhana fields. It’s fine to imitate Narendra Modi, but imitation requires intelligence too. Modi ji works for 20 hours a day — try imitating that. Just putting on a show doesn’t achieve anything. Wearing boots and stepping into the mud doesn’t make you a farmer.”

Singh also spoke about his upcoming visit to Banmankhi in Purnia district, underscoring the importance of meeting party workers and addressing growing social unrest in the area.

“The NDA is a party connected to its workers. It’s natural to meet with workers during the election season. Today, there is a dialogue programme in Banmankhi. Purnia is a district where social harmony is gradually deteriorating. It is my duty to alert people about this.”