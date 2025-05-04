‘No shame’, Shiv Sena MP slams Uddhav Thackeray for Europe vacation, skipping Pahalgam mourning

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for vacationing in Europe with his family while the nation was mourning the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The incident, which saw four heavily armed terrorists linked to The Resistance Front (TRF) — an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba — emerge from Baisran Valley and kill 26 civilians, has drawn national and international outrage.

According to reports, Thackeray left for Europe on the same day the terror attack occurred, triggering strong reactions from political opponents and leaders across the spectrum.

Taking to X, Deora wrote, “From sons of the soil to tourists of India — how far the Thackerays have fallen. While bullets flew in Pahalgam, they were vacationing in Europe.”

“On Maharashtra Day, they vanished without a word. No statement. No solidarity. No shame.”

Calling it a glaring example of “luxury politics”, Deora compared Thackeray’s absence to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s active participation in mourning the victims and honouring security personnel.

“In contrast, DCM Eknath Shinde led from the front, stood with victims & honoured our heroes. Maharashtra needs warriors on duty, not part-time Netas on holiday,” Deora stated.

The timing of Thackeray’s foreign trip has become a major political flashpoint, particularly as it coincided with Maharashtra Day celebrations.

Uddhav Thackeray’s absence from the 65th Maharashtra Foundation Day event has drawn criticism from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which has questioned the commitment of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader to the state’s cultural pride.

BJP Mumbai chief and Maharashtra Culture Minister Ashish Shelar accused Uddhav Thackeray of failing to uphold the Marathi identity he so often invokes.

Thackeray also came under fire from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, who remarked, “When it’s the time to pay tributes to those who lost their lives, the Thackeray family is vacationing abroad.”

While Uddhav Thackeray remained absent, leaders from across the political spectrum attended the tribute ceremony at Hutatma Chowk to honour the martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.

Among those present were senior NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad.