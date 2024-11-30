Non-operational buses to be used for business ventures in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has taken a new initiative to convert its non-operational buses to business ventures like food trucks, pharmacies etc., officials said on Friday.

Under the name of “Rhino Food Xpress”, the ASTC will lease out its dysfunctional buses to entrepreneurs for food joints, pharmacies, private chambers etc.

Managing Director of ASTC, Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, highlighted that the initiative is designed to foster entrepreneurship, create new income opportunities, and generate additional revenue for ASTC.

Under this program, entrepreneurs can lease these buses for a period of five years and pay a monthly rental to ASTC. The branding of the initiative incorporates the iconic Rhino logo, symbolizing strength and resilience.

“Currently, around 60 commercially non-viable buses across various districts are available for this transformation, providing an exciting platform for innovative business ideas,” the official added.

ASTC’s innovative approach to utilizing shutdown buses demonstrates a commitment to fostering sustainable growth, entrepreneurship, and economic development in Assam. The “Rhino Food Xpress” initiative is set to inspire a wave of creative business solutions while contributing positively to the state’s economy.

Chairman of ASTC and former Lok Sabha MP Pallab Lochan Das urged attendees to spread awareness about the initiative to ensure maximum participation from interested candidates. He expressed his gratitude to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Transport Minister Kesab Mahanta, for their unwavering support in uplifting the transport department and facilitating such innovative projects.

Das also spoke about the department’s efforts to introduce electric buses as part of pollution control measures and emphasised their commitment to providing improved bus services across the state, aiming to restore ASTC’s former glory.

The first entrepreneur to benefit from the initiative, Juritora Saikia, who also runs a skill development institute, was recognized during the event. Her involvement sets a promising precedent for others to follow.

The launch event was graced by several notable attendees, including Vice Chairman of ASTC Pranab Jyoti Lahkar, Chairman of the Inland Water Regulatory Authority Pradip Kumar Das, and other distinguished dignitaries, officials, and staff from ASTC.