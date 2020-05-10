Not Again? Speeding Mini Truck Damages Steel Guard Erected on Balmatta Bridge Road

Spread the love



















Not Again? Speeding Mini Truck Damages Steel Guard Erected right in front of Century-old overhead stone bridge on Balmatta Bridge Road in the City. Even though this accident took place on 16 April 2020, the news didn’t leak out due to lockdown, and the situation was handled with mutual understanding between MSCL, the truck owner and the police.

Mangaluru: If you go back and check into the history of this more than 100 years-old overhead bridge, which serves as a passage for only couple of houses, it has been hit and damaged by over-sized vehicles passing under it, for years. And later, such accidents were lessened after a protective steel guard was erected below, right in front of the over-head red stone historic bridge- and vehicles were careful in not entering the Balmatta Bridge road. Various reports on damage done to the stone bridge had been reported in the media, including Mangalorean.com in the past- but for a while there had been no such incidents taking place, until recently in April 2020.



The Balmatta Bridge Road widening/development work was taken up under the Smart City projects by Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) few months ago, and it is in its final stages, with some minor work to be completed- the total budget of this road reconstruction, including ‘Bell Mouth’to facilitate the needs of Hotel Goldfinch, located right on this road, is around Rs 2 Crore, excluding the cost of the steel guard. The road had been raised about 10 inches high from its original level, and it could not be raised more, since a bunch of homes are located on this stretch of Balmatta Bridge road, and entering and exiting of vehicles of these homes would be a problem. The width of the road was extended to 5 meters from its original width. And the size of the steel guard was of 5.5 mts wide and 2.5 mts in height.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean on this incident, Site (technical) Engineer Ananth Shanker of MSCL, who was in-charge of reconstruction of Balmatta Bridge Road said, “It was during morning hours of 16 April 2020, a speeding modified Mahindra mini truck bearing reg no KA 19 AC 3110 without noticing the steel guard being erected while entering the stone bridge, hit the top part of the steel guard so hard, that the guard was bent and damaged, and also the force was so hard, even the concrete base of the steel guard came loose”.

“The driver of the truck, a merchant from Bajpe, didn’t take off after the accident, but stood back to settle the damages, and after a case was registered, a mutual settlement was agreed upon where the driver took the responsibility to pay for the damages. But since there were some issues faced by the driver getting some permission, and also with the insurance company since the truck was modified and raised high from its original standard size- however, after lots of pressurization, the driver has agreed for the expenses to be paid within the next couple of days, and the steel guard will be rectified by sometime next week”.

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean Er Arun Prabha- General Manager (Technical) MSCL said, “We couldn’t speed up with the rectification of the damaged steel guard due to lockdown restrictions on labourers working. And now that we are in a relaxed mode of lockdown, where work could be carried on, and after final settlement with the driver, the damaged steel guard will be replaced within the next few days”.

But just a caution to the motorists using the Balmatta Bridge Road, be careful while entering the road below the bridge, since the damaged steel guard is still hanging on its “LIFE” , and if a slight push to it by a heavy vehicle will totally bring the steel guard down- and could be dangerous to life and vehicle. Stay Safe during Covid-19, and in the same way, Stay Alert while taking the Balmatta Bridge Road, till the road is ready for safe use!