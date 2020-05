Spread the love



















Air India flight brings 329 Indians from London to Mumbai

Mumbai: An Air India flight from London with 329 passengers landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, here on Sunday morning, officials said.

The flight AI-130 repatriated the 329 Indians stranded in London during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Two more flights are expected later on Sunday – one from Singapore and another from Philippines.