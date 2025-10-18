Not targeting RSS: CM Siddaramaiah on activity ban row

Mysuru: Responding to criticism over the alleged targeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the garb of making it mandatory for all private organisations to obtain permission for conducting events at public places, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that his government is not targeting the Sangh.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said, “What we have done is that all organisations must obtain permission. That rule was framed during the tenure of the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar. We have just repeated it. When the rule was brought during the BJP government, why didn’t they do anything? Why did they not oppose?”

When asked whether his government is targeting the RSS, he stated, “We are not targeting RSS. The rule applies to all private organisations. BJP is always indulging in politics; they don’t know anything. They won’t take up the works for the poor and carry out politics.”

Responding to the confusion over the RSS foot march in Kundapur, he stated that, as a previous order was issued under the BJP government led by Jagadish Shettar, our government has also issued a similar order. No opposition was raised against the order issued by the BJP government. The order does not target any specific organisation.

The BJP has engaged in politics instead of considering the public interest. The Police Department will ensure that public peace is not disturbed in this matter.

Later, speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Mysore University and the new Jnana Darshan building, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called for vigilance against the Sangh Parivar and RSS, stating that they had “opposed” B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution in the past and “continue to do so even to date”.

CM Siddaramaiah praised Ambedkar as a great visionary who used his knowledge to bring about social change. He studied society deeply to understand it, and then applied his wisdom throughout his life for the betterment of society, Siddaramaiah said.

He criticised BJP leaders and members of the Sangh Parivar for spreading “propaganda” in Ambedkar’s name.

“They claim Congress defeated them in elections, but the truth is, Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting that he was defeated by Savarkar and Dange,” Siddaramaiah noted.

He urged society to “expose” such “lies” of the Sangh Parivar by presenting the truth.

Referring to the incident where a shoe was thrown at the Chief Justice of India B. R. Gavai, he said it is proof that remnants of orthodox, casteist, and elite mindsets still exist in society.

Siddaramaiah welcomed the inauguration of the ‘World Scholar Ambedkar Sabha Bhavan’ on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Ambedkar Study Centre at Mysore University.