‘Nothing is permanent in politics’: Siddaramaiah hours after solidarity remark on Cong ‘crisis’

Bengaluru: Hours after expressing solidarity with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday amid the ongoing leadership “tussle” in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah triggered a fresh row with his remark that nothing was permanent in politics.

Speaking to Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, Siddaramaiah, unaware of the presence of media microphones, said, “Nothing is permanent in politics. I don’t worry about anything; politics is not our father’s property. I have never thought much of such matters. Whatever has to happen will happen.”

According to political experts, these comments raised questions about the “truth” in CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s joint assertion of unity.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah relished idlis and a non-vegetarian dish during a breakfast meeting at the residence of Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President.

Shivakumar’s brother and former MP D.K. Suresh, along with Congress MLA and Shivakumar’s staunch supporter H.D. Ranganath, also joined the breakfast.

Addressing the media jointly with Shivakumar after the meeting, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that they are like brothers and will continue to work together for the Congress.

On when Shivakumar would become the Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said that he would assume the role whenever the high command decides.

“We discussed party matters. Importantly, the Winter Session begins on December 8 and will continue for two weeks. We discussed our strategy. The BJP is preparing for a no-confidence motion and other issues, and we also discussed these matters. We will face them aggressively. BJP-JD(S) leaders, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and others have already held discussions. We also discussed how to conduct the Assembly session,” he said, talking about the meeting.

Mocking their meeting, BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said, “The breakfast meeting between the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister is just a teaser; the real movie is yet to come. The film will be released in a few days. Picture abhi baaki hai.”

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Tuesday, the former chief minister alleged that the “real situation” within the Congress will emerge in a few days.