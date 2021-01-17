Spread the love



















Novena Begins for Annual Feast of Attur Basilica

Karkala: The novena service for the preparation of the Annual Feast of St Lawrence Minor Basilica Attur, Karkala began on Sunday, January 17.

The Novena service was inaugurated by Sunil Kumar MLA Karkala along with Reshma Uday Shetty ZP member and Harishchandra member of Taluk Panchayat.

Fr George D’Souza, Rector of the Minor Basilica, Fr Roy Lobo, assistant priest John D’Silva, Santhosh D’Silva and others were present.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the government restrictions associated with mass gatherings, it has been decided to observe the annual feast of St. Lawrence Basilica, Attur-Karkala in a simple manner from 18 January to 28.

Since there is prohibition on large crowds, the number of devotees in the Shrine campus will be restricted. It is advisable to visit the Shrine from 18 January itself in order to reduce the crowd.

For the benefit of the devotees, there will be 5 masses everyday from 18 to 28 January. The first mass of the day will be at 8 a.m. and the last at 5 p.m. There will not be any religious activity in the Shrine campus after 6.30 p.m.

Maintaining personal distance, there will be space only for 200 people inside the Church. It is mandatory to wear the mask in the campus and inside the Church.

The priests will not be praying over the devotees by placing hands on their heads at the end of the mass, instead there will be prayer for the sick and the blessing of the relic of St Lawrence.

There will not be any stalls in the Shrine Campus except the Shrine Stall to distribute candles and other religious articles to the devotees. Facilities for ‘Confessions’ will also be not available for the Catholic devotees during the days of Novena and the feast.