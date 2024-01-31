Now ED receives complaints of forgery in appointments in Bengal Assembly

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Salt Lake has received complaints of an alleged multi-crore forgery in relation to cash-for-jobs in the West Bengal Assembly.

A group of victims, who reportedly did not get appointments, even after paying huge cash for the same, reached ED’s Salt Lake office on Wednesday afternoon and filed complaints with the central agency.

According to sources, from the complaints, the estimated forgery amount will be nothing less than Rs 8 crore.

One such candidate said that he received the appointment letter and also an identity card as Assembly staff after paying an amount of Rs 6 lakh. But later he came to know that both the identity card and the appointment letter were fake and there had been no recruitment process in the state Assembly.

In the complaints from the victims, two names, including that of a woman, have surfaced, sources said. One of them is Mita Mukhopadhyay and the other is Pradip Biswas.

Most of the victims alleged that while Mukhopadhyay mainly operated from behind the scene, Biswas used to conduct the collection.

Sources said that it is yet to be decided whether the central agency will start a suo motu investigation in the matter.