Prakash Ambedkar claims VBA still not part of MVA

Akola (Maharashtra): The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar claimed here on Wednesday that his party is still not included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ambedkar said that it is still not clear whether Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole has been vested with the authority, but he is corresponding with the VBA on the issue.

“We were told by AICC General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala that ex-CM Ashok Chavan and Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat would be taking important decisions pertaining to the seat-sharing in Maharashtra. But Chavan and Thorat’s signatures are not affixed on their letter,” said Ambedkar.

He said that at the January 30 meeting, the MVA allies Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (SP)-Shiv Sena (UBT) has provided the agenda for the February 2 meeting when their seat allocation formula draft is likely to be ready.

“If the draft is given to us, then a decision to discuss jointly or to discuss with each party separately would be taken in the Friday meeting,” Ambedkar said.

Ambedkar’s statement came a day after SS-UBT’s MP Sanjay Raut announced that the MVA has been expanded along with VBA, CPI, AAP, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, PWP and JD-U.

He reiterated that the VBA will not allow any personal or other reasons to facilitate a Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre again.

“Our stand is that the BJP coming back to power will be dangerous for the country and democracy, so we must unite to ensure this does not happen,” said Ambedkar, who is likely to attend the Friday MVA meet in Mumbai.

At the Tuesday meeting, the VBA raised issues like OBC reservation, the Maratha quotas and the cause of farmers who protested for a year against now-withdrawn agriculture law, and sought the Congress’ stand on these matters.