NSUI Udupi District Demands to End Uncertainty about Exams and Promote Students

Udupi: The Udupi NSUI District President Christan Almeida said that online exams are likely to be discriminatory to the underprivileged students given the highly uneven access to infrastructure and connectivity. It is also inadvisable to conduct the exams without the completion of the course work in a physical class.

In a press release, Christan Almeida stated that the academic year has been disrupted due to the unprecedented nationwide lockdown to contain the Corona pandemic. With the delayed academic calendar and the possibility of online examinations without course-work being complete, there is a great deal of trepidation among the students.

Currently, the classes are being conducted online. Many of the students have bought it to our notice that they have missed the classes due to poor internet connectivity in rural areas. How can we appear for the exams without attending the classes?

Some of the Professors of engineering colleges admitted that although students were trying to adapt to the new teaching method, it was difficult to explain many concepts virtually.

When it comes to our District, Several Engineering students affiliated to VTU and MIT have started an online campaign urging the varsity to promote them without evaluation.

While discussing the issue with some of the professors, Melwyn Castelino, Asst Professor, NMAMIT, Nitte opined that promotion to the next semester needs to be done through online exams. Students who are not able to give online exams shall give the exams once normalcy returns. But promotion to the next semester needs to be done immediately.

Karisiddappa, VTU Vice-Chancellor while addressing the media, said that the decision rests with the state Government. “It is a problem that is not peculiar to our university alone. The State Government and the UGC need to decide for all universities.

Hence the government should intervene and consider our request. It should direct the university to promote the students.

