Nurse Thara Machado of Father Muller, Honoured with Florence Nightingale Award 2026 in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Recognising her outstanding contribution, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the nursing profession, Ms. Thara Machado, Assistant Nursing Superintendent at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, was conferred the prestigious Florence Nightingale Award – 2026 under the Silver Jubilee Best Nursing Officer Category at a grand ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

The award was presented in recognition of her high standards of nursing practice, continuing excellence in patient care, and selfless service towards patients. The certificate of honour stated that her contribution and commitment to nursing would leave an enduring imprint in the hearts and minds of those she has served.

The 25th Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 were inaugurated by Shri U. T. Khader, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka; Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Medical Education, Government of Karnataka; Shri Rizwan Arshad, Member of Legislative Assembly, Shivajinagar Constituency; and Dr. Bhagavan B. C., Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The award ceremony was organised by the Florence Nightingale Award Committee, Bengaluru, chaired by Mr. Ivan Nigli, Former MLA, with Shri Gurudatta Hegde, IAS, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare Services, Arogya Soudha, Bengaluru, serving as a distinguished guest of honour. Other eminent guests included Dr. B. L. Sujatha Rathod, Director of Medical Education, Karnataka; Shri Steven Connolly, Deputy Consul-General, Australian Consulate-General; Shri Melbin Michael Arackal, Senate Member, RGUHS; and Dr. S. Shivakumar, President, Karnataka Nursing & Allied Health Institutions Association.

Ms. Thara Machado brings with her an illustrious 29 years of clinical nursing experience, including 22 years of dedicated service at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, and 7 years of professional experience at King Abdulaziz University Hospital, Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

She completed her Nursing education at KMC, Manipal (1997). Ms. Machado has continuously enhanced her professional expertise through specialised training, including a Cardiovascular Course at Mahavir Jain Hospital (2001) and certifications in Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS).

Throughout her distinguished career, she has demonstrated excellence in nursing leadership, clinical supervision, patient care, and staff development. Her earlier recognitions include the Best Ward In-Charge Award (2013) at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Currently serving as Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Ms. Machado has played a significant role in strengthening nursing services and promoting compassionate, quality-driven healthcare practices.

The Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, and the In-Charge Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr. William D’Souza, congratulated Ms. Thara Machado on this prestigious achievement. They appreciated her years of dedicated service, her commitment to excellence, and her compassionate approach to patient care. They conveyed their heartfelt wishes for continued success, fulfilment, and many more rewarding milestones in her professional journey at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, encouraging her to continue inspiring the nursing fraternity through her dedication and leadership.

The Florence Nightingale Award stands as a tribute to her years of dedicated service, leadership, and contribution to the noble profession of nursing.

She expressed gratitude to her institution, colleagues, mentors, patients, and family for their constant encouragement and support throughout her professional journey. She is supported by her husband, Mr. Denis Machado, her son, Denzil Joel Machado, and her daughter, Dencita Josna Machado.