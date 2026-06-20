Rajasthan: Police demolish alleged drug smuggler’s house during joint anti-narcotics operation

Jaipur: Intensifying its crackdown on narcotics trafficking and organised crime, the Barmer police on Friday demolished an allegedly illegal house belonging to a key accused in an MD (Mephedrone) drug manufacturing case.

The action was carried out jointly by the police, district administration and revenue department as part of the ongoing ‘Operation Clean’.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Kumar Sharma and the Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur Range.

Authorities demolished a permanent residential structure allegedly constructed through encroachment on government land in Singhar village under the Sedwa police station area.

Barmer Superintendent of Police (SP) Chunaram Jat said the property belonged to Arbab Khan, son of Musa Khan, who was previously arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with an illegal MD drug manufacturing unit.

His son, Karim Khan, who is also wanted in the same case, remains under police surveillance.

According to police officials, the accused had constructed a lavish permanent residence on government land through illegal encroachment.

Following the identification of the encroachment by the Sedwa Station House Officer (SHO), a formal proposal for its removal was submitted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), who subsequently issued demolition orders.

Acting on the orders, a joint police and administrative team reached Singhar village with adequate security arrangements and carried out the demolition using JCB machines and bulldozers.

A special police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya supervised the operation, with support from Chohtan Circle Officer Jetharam and Sedwa SHO Prabhuram.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of Sedwa SDM Badrinarayan, Tehsildar Jotaram Meena, Sub-Tehsildar Mahendra Singh, Assistant Development Officer Prahladram Panwar, along with other revenue and local administration officials.

SP Chunaram Jat said the district police would continue taking strict action against drug traffickers and criminals involved in organised crime.

He added that efforts were underway not only to arrest offenders but also to identify and act against assets allegedly acquired through illegal activities.