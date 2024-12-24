Obscene remark row: Minister Hebbalkar dares CT Ravi to swear before Dharmastahala deity

Belagavi: Karnataka Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar dared on Tuesday BJP MLC C. T. Ravi to swear before Lord Manjunatheshwara in Dharmasthala that he had not used “derogatory word” against her in the Legislative Council.

Speaking to the media in Belagavi, Minister Hebbalkar said, “Let Ravi come to Dharmasthala. Let him swear before the god there that he had not used the word.”

“I entered politics after a lot of struggle. I did not make my political career by using the name of god and creating strife in society. C. T. Ravi, you trust god right? Come to Dharmasthala. I will be present with my family. You also will have to come with your family and pledge before the god and state that you have not used the word in the council,” she said.

“Ravi has to say before the god that he has not insulted a woman. I will be present with my family,” she reiterated.

“This is not a challenge, I do not want an answer from him. I do not want an answer from a man with an evil mindset. However, Ravi and BJP leaders are misleading their workers and leaders,” she charged.

“Do you believe in God a lot? Dharmasthala is very close to your hometown. The entire country rever Dharmasthala. You (Ravi) swear on God Manjunatha. If you have any morals, you will call me and come,” Minister Hebbalkar said.

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C. T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a “drug addict”.

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Hebbalkar calling Ravi a “murderer”. Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released.

The Congress government has handed over the case to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID) even as Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti stated that the case is a closed chapter and police interference is unacceptable.

The popular belief is that whoever lies before Lord Manjunatheshwara in Dharmasthala will lose everything.



