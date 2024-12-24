Congress has no moral right to use Babasaheb’s name: BJP leader

Bengaluru: The Congress, which has repeatedly insulted Dr Ambedkar, has no moral right to use his name, said Dr P. Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s co-in charge in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to the media at Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he remarked that Congress leaders were in despair after their defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana states.

He criticized the Congress for using Babasaheb Ambedkar’s name to protect their leaders despite insulting Dr Ambedkar by defeating him twice in the Lok Sabha elections. “The Congress government in the state has completely failed. They have not implemented the five guarantees properly and are imposing both official and unofficial taxes,” he said.

“Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, opposed the division of the nation and was against the imposition of Article 370. He criticized the Congress for declaring a state of emergency and turning the country into a jail. Congress is engaging in vote-bank politics,” he said.

Reddy accused Congress of trying to tarnish the reputation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah but asserted that the people of the country have faith in both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He stated that Congress is once again using Dr Ambedkar’s name for political purposes, but people are aware of the true nature of Congress.

He credited Amit Shah with exposing Congress’ wrong policies to the public and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tirelessly working toward a self-reliant and Independent India.

He further criticized Congress for being unable to accept a man from a humble background serving as the Prime Minister for over 10 years and targeted Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting their own UPA former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Reddy described Dr Ambedkar as the creator of an excellent Constitution, which he referred to as a blessing to the nation.

The BJP leader expressed disappointment over local ministers speaking disrespectfully about Amit Shah, calling it unbecoming conduct.

Former Minister and MLA Janardhan Reddy, who also spoke, mentioned that Yuva Morcha presidents from all 30 districts of the state participated in a programme on good governance under the leadership of Dr P. Sudhakar Reddy as part of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary celebrations.

He said there were discussions on organising year-long events to commemorate Vajpayee’s birth centenary.

Reddy mentioned that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had highlighted instances of how Congress disrespected and insulted Dr Ambedkar in Parliament.

He criticized Congress for invoking Dr Ambedkar’s name today, despite their history of disrespecting him.



