Obstacles from Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for Krishna Upper Bank Project: Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that the Krishna Upper Bank Project has faced repeated hurdles as Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have pressured the Union government to stop the issuance of the notification.

Replying to a query by BJP member P.H. Pujar in the Legislative Council during the Question Hour on the progress of the Krishna Upper Bank Project, Shivakumar said: “Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil has supported this project and insisted that the notification must be issued. He even tried twice to convene a meeting with the concerned states. But both times, Andhra and Maharashtra intervened with phone calls and got it stalled. Both the Chief Minister, State Water Minister Shakti V. Somanna, and I had met the Union Minister and submitted our request.”

“The Krishna Upper Bank Project (Phase-3) requires Rs 2 lakh crore for implementation. Is it even possible? A major scam is already happening in connection with this project. Lawyers are making money in the matter of land compensation, while farmers are not receiving proper relief. If Legislative Council member Pujar convinces the farmers there, a decision can be arrived at within 15 days,” he added.

“The Supreme Court has ordered compensation of Rs 8 to 10 crore per acre. Such an amount of compensation is not available even in Bengaluru. Therefore, the matter of transferring land from the Revenue Department to the Irrigation Department has been placed before the state Cabinet,” he said.

“Already 75,563 acres have been submerged. Notification has been issued for acquisition of only 2,543 acres. In various stages of notification, 29,568 acres have been covered. Acquisition notification is still pending for 43,452 acres. For the construction of canals, 51,000 acres are required, of which notification has been issued for 23,000 acres. For RC land, 6,467 acres are required, of which 3,392 acres (50 per cent) have been acquired,” he added.

Replying to another query by JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna on which villages in Hassan district limits under Hemavathi and Yagachi have been declared free from cold wave impact, Shivakumar said: “Already 12 works have been undertaken at a cost of Rs 16.42 crore to prevent cold wave damage. Another estimate report has sought Rs 27 crore, which has been submitted. Depending on the financial situation, we will consider it,” he said.

“Earlier, MLAs used to recommend roads and community halls through the Water Resources Department. I have stopped all of that now. Our department funds will only be used for canal development and major projects. Regarding this matter, another report will be sought and examined. As members suggested, the court’s observations will also be studied, and only then will we take a decision,” he added.