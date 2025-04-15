‘Odia Pakhya’ programme: Odisha Guv praises state govt for celebrating rich cultural heritage

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday commended the state government for observing ‘Odia Pakhya’ 2025, a fortnight long celebration dedicated to the glory of the state’s rich cultural heritage.

While addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony of Odia Pakhya here, Kambhampati termed the noble initiative by the state government to observe Odia Pakhya from Utkal Divas (April 1) to Odia New Year (April 14) as visionary.

“This observance is not only timely but also deeply significant in nurturing and elevating the spirit of Odia Asmita, the unique identity, heritage and provide,” said the Odisha Governor.

He said that Odisha stands as the proud symbol of India’s civilisational depth and diversity.

The governor further added that the classical language Odia that reflects a profound literary tradition should be preserved and promoted for generations to come.

“Odia pakhya has beautifully showcased these treasures and folk traditions, ancient scriptures, festivals, crafts, cuisines and the lives of great sons and daughters rekindling this spirit of belonging and cultural pride among the people. This celebration is not only a tribute to the state’s rich heritage but a call to action to preserve, promote and project Odisha’s immense potential in various fields,” added Kambhampati.

He noted that the celebrations of Odisha’s rich heritage and tradition during the fortnight long ‘Odia Pakhya’ is a reminder of collective responsibility to uphold the values and essence of Odisha.

Kambhampati said that the inspiration from the glorious past must be channelled into the present in education, innovation, inclusive development and cultural resurgence.

The Odisha Governor asserted that a culturally confident society is better positioned to innovate, collaborate and lead. He stated that Odia Pakhya connects cultural pride with the larger goal of building a ‘Viksit Odisha’ contributing to a ‘Viksit Bharat’ a developed, inclusive and culturally rooted India.