Odisha govt hikes risk allowance of SOG jawans

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has hailed the jawans of the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Odisha Police for the successful joint operation against Left-Wing Extremists along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. He also announced a hike to Rs 25,000 in the Risk Allowance for the jawans.

As many as 14 Maoists, including five women ultras, were neutralized during joint operations by the Central Reserve Police Force, Chhattisgarh Police and the SOG of Odisha Police at Kularighat in Chhattisgarh, just 5 kilometres far from Nuapada district in Odisha.

The joint operation was launched during the night of January 19.

“The SOG (Special Operation Group) personnel of Odisha Police played a significant role in this operation, and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has extended his congratulations to all the personnel involved,” posted on the official ‘X’ handle of the Chief Minister’s Office.

As per the CMO office, the state government on this occasion has decided to hike the Risk Allowance given to the SOG jawans from Rs 8,000 to Rs 25,000.

As per the CMO, the Chief Minister has stated that anti-Maoist operations in Odisha will be further intensified in the coming days.

It is pertinent here to mention that this operation is among the largest anti-Maoist campaigns in recent times and is being hailed as a turning point in the fight against Maoism.

It is seen as a major blow to the Maoist groups that have been active in the region for years.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the operation, calling it a “mighty blow to Naxalism.” In a post on X, he stated, “Our security forces have achieved a major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat. The CRPF, SOG Odisha, and Chhattisgarh Police, in a joint operation, have neutralised 14 Naxalites along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border.”

He also added, “With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today.”

Notably, Jayram Reddy, a senior Maoist leader also known as Chalapati, was killed in the exchange of fire that took place in a forest along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. Reddy was carrying a bounty of Rs one crore on his head.