Odisha: Man gets death sentence in double murder case

Bhubaneswar: A court in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Friday sentenced a person to death for killing two persons including an elderly woman in Odagaon area of the district in 2019.

The convict was identified as Niranjan Mallik of Kushadhipa village in Nayagarh district.

Niranjan, who was addicted to alcohol and other psychotropic substances, used to engage in violent acts against women in his village and other nearby areas, an official said.

“On January 17, 2019, Niranjan killed a night watchman, Lochan Sethi, who was on duty at Odagaon vegetable market and a 70-year-old woman, Badani Pradhan inside her house. Three other persons including the deceased Pradhan’s daughter also sustained grievous injuries in the attack,” said Indubhushan Mishra, Additional Public Prosecutor, Odagaon.

Mishra further stated that the court, after examining the statements of 27 witnesses and other exhibits, pronounced the death sentence holding Niranjan guilty. The convict has also been directed by the court to deposit a fine of Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, the court has instructed the officials of Nayagarh District Legal Services Authority to pay financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased persons’ family members.